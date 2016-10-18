Road closure diverts Highway 11 traffic

HONALO — A road closure along Mamalahoa Highway near St. Paul Road is rerouting traffic away from the highway.

The closure is the result of a downed utility pole following a car crash early Tuesday just south of Teshima's restaurant. Police said the driver, the only person in the vehicle, was taken to the hospital. The crash occurred just before 12:30 a.m.

A Hawaii Police Department officer is directing traffic at the intersection of the highway, also known as Highway 11, and Halekii Street because the signal there is inoperative. Northbound traffic is being detoured via Halekii Street in Kealakekua to the Mamalahoa Highway bypass road.

Motorists should expect delays.