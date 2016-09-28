Road delays along Mamalahoa Highway in Kona expected

Isemoto Contracting will be doing paving work Thursday on the Mamalahoa Highway from Shiraki’s Dry Cleaners to the Napoopoo Intersection.

Motorists are advised to expect delays with additional drive time of 30 to 60 minutes, as there will be traffic back-up due to alternating lane closures necessary for the paving work. Work is scheduled from 8:30 a.m. to 3:30 p.m., weather and construction conditions permitting.