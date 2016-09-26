Search on for abuse suspect known to frequent West Hawaii

Police are searching for Paul K. Asuncion Jr., 42, who is wanted on an abuse charge.

He has no permanent address but frequents West Hawaii, police say. He is described as 5-foot-10, 170 pounds with brown eyes and brown hair.

Anyone with information on his whereabouts should call the Hawaii Police Department’s nonemergency line at 935-3311.

People who prefer to remain anonymous may call the islandwide Crime Stoppers number at 961-8300.