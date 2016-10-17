Search continues for missing boater off Lapakahi State Park

Coast Guard and Hawaii Fire Department crews are searching Monday for a missing boater near Lapakahi State Park in North Kohala in a case that began late Saturday.

Missing is 26-year-old Charles Locklar, who was last seen Saturday evening swimming toward shore with his uncle after their 10-foot skiff reportedly capsized due to high winds approximately about 0.5 mile offshore.

At 7:45 p.m., Sector Honolulu watchstanders received a call from Hawaii Fire Department personnel stating they received notification of the vessel capsizing in high winds with two people aboard and both men had reportedly tried to swim to shore. One of the pair made it to shore, and called 911 when he could not find his nephew.

At 9:50 p.m., an MH-65 Dolphin helicopter crew from Coast Guard Air Station Barbers Point launched to conduct a search of the area and diverted the crew of the USCGC Kittiwake operating off Maui. Air assets and ground crews from the HFD are also assisting in the search.

An Urgent Marine Information Broadcast has been issued alerting mariners in the area to keep a sharp lookout and report any sightings to the Coast Guard Sector Honolulu command center.

Anyone with information that may help locate Locklar is asked to contact the Sector Honolulu command center at 842-2600.