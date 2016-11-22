Search process begins for Tsuji’s replacement in House

HILO — Democratic Party members will both mourn the loss of state Rep. Clift Tsuji and select nominees to replace him during the first weekend of December.

Party officials from his district will meet to interview and nominate candidates Saturday, Dec. 3, in between memorial services scheduled for Honolulu and Hilo.

Micah Alameda, party district chairman, said the date for interviewing candidates was selected before services were announced.

According to the House of Representatives, services will be held at 4 p.m. Sunday, Dec. 4 at Dodo Mortuary, 199 Wainaku St., Hilo. Visitation will begin at 2 p.m. A private family burial will take place Monday, Dec. 5.

A separate service will be held at 10:30 a.m. Friday, Dec. 2, in the House Chamber at the State Capitol. Visitation starts at 9:30 a.m. and will continue after the service.

Tsuji, who was first elected in 2004, died Nov. 15. He was 75.

His district — House District 2 — covers Keaukaha, most of downtown Hilo, and parts of Waiakea and Panaewa.

For Hilo Democrats, this will mark the second time this year they’ve had to nominate someone to replace a representative who died in office.

The late Sen. Gil Kahele died Jan. 26 during the last legislative session. Gov. David Ige appointed his son, Kai Kahele, to fill the seat Feb. 16. Kahele was elected to continue representing Hilo’s Senate District 1 during the Nov. 8 general election.

“It will be virtually, exactly the same,” said Hawaii County party chairman Phil Barnes last week, regarding the process.

He added Tsuji was an effective legislator who will be missed.

“We’re all sorry for the loss,” Barnes said. “All the experience, all the years he’s put in working for Hilo folks.”

The party sent an email to members Friday announcing the vacancy. The deadline to register is 5 p.m. Nov. 28.

As of early Monday, Alameda said three people had requested nomination applications: Dennis Onishi, Christopher Todd and Moana Kelii.

Onishi is a Hawaii County Councilman whose term ends Dec. 5. He unsuccessfully ran for Senate District 1 against Kahele in the Democratic primary. He did not return a request for comment by deadline.

His brother, Rep. Richard Onishi, represents House District 3, which borders House District 2.

Kelii, who also couldn’t be reached, ran unsuccessfully for County Council District 3, which Onishi currently represents, in the general election.

Todd, 28, is a distribution manager at Hawaii Paper Products who coaches football and track and field at Hilo High School. He’s also the son of Bobby Jean Leithead Todd, environmental management director for Hawaii County.

Jon Wong, who ran against Tsuji in the Democratic primary, said he will throw his hat in the ring.

Wong, 36, has a degree in environmental science from the University of Hawaii at Hilo and described himself as a “practical progressive.”

Janis Cowser, who also ran against Tsuji in the primary, said she wasn’t aware he died, but said in a later voicemail that she planned to seek the nomination.

District and precinct representatives will interview candidates starting at 9 a.m. Dec. 3 at Keaukahaka Elementary School cafeteria, Alameda said. The meeting will be open to the public.

Alameda acknowledged the timing of the meeting isn’t the best.

“Out of respect it would have been great to hold this process after his funeral services,” he said. Alameda said the Thanksgiving holiday presented some scheduling issues.

Local party officials have 21 days following the vacancy to submit three nominees to the state party chair, according to party rules. The chair then has three business days to send those to the governor for review.

Ige has 60 days following the vacancy to make an appointment, according to state law. That person will complete Tsuji’s two-year term, according to the governor’s office.

Applicants must be residents of the district and party members. They also need five signatures from party members in the district. Forms can be obtained by emailing Barnes at greenhi3@yahoo.com or calling Alameda at 319-3371.

The next legislative session starts Jan. 20.

Email Tom Callis at tcallis@hawaiitribune-herald.com.