Search on for suspects in iPod, palette knife theft

KAILUA-KONA — Two men, apparently working as a team, are being sought by police in a theft investigation.

At approximately 4:10 p.m. on July 18, the men entered a business in the Kaloko Light Industrial Area of Kona. One removed a palette knife, a mini iPad and modem. The second person’s involvement appears to have been to distract the employees, according to the Hawaii Police Department.

The first suspect is described as Caucasian, about 5-foot-7 to 5-foot-8 inches tall, weighing 170 pounds with dark hair in a bun, and moustache and beard, and a tattoo of a cross on his left forearm. He was wearing a blue polo shirts and shorts. His image was captured on a surveillance camera.

The second suspect is described as Caucasian, about 5-foot-7 to 5-foot-8 inches tall, weighing 160-170 pounds, with short dark hair, a moustache and beard and tattoos on his right arm and neck. He was wearing a black T-shirt and baseball cap.

Anyone who recognizes the man in the photograph or knows anything about this case should call the department’s nonemergency line at 935-3311 or contact Officer Stephen Kishimoto at 326-4646, extension 253.

Those who prefer to remain anonymous may call the island wide Crime Stoppers number at 961-8300 and may be eligible for a reward of up to $1,000. Crime stoppers information is kept confidential.