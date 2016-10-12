Soon-to-be ex councilman wants to consult for county

HILO — After almost 30 years of government work, Hilo County Councilman Dennis “Fresh” Onishi is ready to start his own business once he leaves the council in December.

The term-limited Onishi, who lost his bid for a state Senate seat, said Tuesday he plans to go into business as a planning consultant.

His role, he said in a request for an advisory opinion from the county Board of Ethics, would be as a “specialist who provides guidance at the initial stages of a project, including securing of planning permission, coordinating the input of consultants including architects, structural engineers, environmental consultants and county departments such as Planning, Public Works, Police, Fire, Environmental Management and Parks and Recreation.”

Onishi sought an Ethics Board opinion because the county ethics code forbids former officers or employees from assisting or representing others for a fee “in relation to any specific case, proceeding, contract, application or pending legislation with which the former officer or employee, in the course of the former officer or employee’s official duties with the county … had been directly concerned … had under active consideration or had obtained information which by law is not available to the general public,” for 12 months after leaving office.

The so-called “revolving door” law seeks to level the playing field in government by preventing politically connected individuals from shepherding pet projects through the bureaucracy ahead of others in the queue.

After an extended closed-door hearing with Onishi, the board deferred action until after Onishi left office Dec. 5 because the code refers specifically to “former” officers or employees. The issue will be taken up at the Dec. 6 meeting.

Onishi said after the meeting the Ethics Board had questions about legislation he’s sponsored or voted on over the past eight years, some of which touch on potential clients in his new business. The council, for example, votes on rezonings and land-use issues, from very specific tracts of land to the entire General Plan, which is currently up for review.

He had hoped to have a head start understanding the limits of his potential representation, but he was philosophical after the hearing.

“I’ll just have to wait until December,” he said.

Onishi, who has a degree from Hilo High School and has taken some classes at Hawaii Community College and the University of Hawaii at Hilo, said his lack of a formal planning background shouldn’t be a detriment. His 29 years of experience in the Department of Parks and Recreation, the Hawaii Police Activities League and his board membership in the state and national associations of counties has give him a broad background in government policies, he said.

Members of the Ethics Board declined comment.