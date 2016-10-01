Standoff trial date finally set

KEALAKEKUA — The man accused of shooting his girlfriend and two police officers and causing a 20-hour standoff on July 13 in Kapaau is scheduled to go to trial.

Macdon Donny Thromman, 39, Kapaau, appeared in court Friday and his case is now set for Jan. 17.

Terri Fujioka-Lilley, his attorney, had requested a later trial after she took over the case when the previous attorney withdrew, citing a breakdown of communications. She said the sheer amount of material meant she needed more time to prepare for the trial and the previous Oct. 11 date was unrealistic.

The prosecution had re-indicted Thromman for many of the charges to resolve issues Fujioka-Lilley raised on the original indictment. But that resulted in two cases and two trial dates being scheduled for the same events.

After several hearings and back and forth, one trial date was finally set. Fujioka-Lilley also requested a reduction of bail, which will be based on a new bail study.