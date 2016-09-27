Streetlight work to alter traffic on major streets

The county’s streetlight conversion program in Kailua-Kona will continue on Wednesday and Thursday.

The Wednesday upgrade will be at the intersection of Kuakini Highway and Hualalai Road and then at the intersection of Hualalai Road and Alii Drive.

On Thursday the work will be along Palani Road from the intersection of Hina Lani Street to Queen Kaahumanu Highway. Work for both days is scheduled between the hours of 8 a.m. to 2:30 p.m.

The program is replacing the current low-pressure sodium lamps with light emitting diodes. Special duty police officers will be directing traffic during the intermittent lane closures.

It’s part of the county’s program to convert all the streetlights on the island to LED by the end of the year, said Barett Otani, information and educations specialist of the department of public works.