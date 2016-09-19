Student essay contest deadline nears

High school students are being rewarded for participating in an essay contest designed “to encourage and recognize student volunteerism.”

The essay contest is open to students in grades 10 to 12. This year’s theme is: “What you’ve done as a volunteer and how do you encourage others to volunteer?” The deadline for submissions is Thursday. Three essays will be selected from the neighbor islands, with a $500 award for each person.

The essay contest is part of the 2016 Pro Bono Celebration honoring outstanding volunteer attorneys and law firms or offices, which have been selected by various legal services providers.

The 2016 Pro Bono Celebration will be held at the Hawaii Supreme Court Courtroom in Honolulu at 4 p.m. Thursday. The Pro Bono Celebration is sponsored by the Hawaii Access to Justice Commission with the support of the Hawaii State Bar Association and the Hawaii State Bar Foundation.

Info: Tracey Wiltgen at 521-6767 or tracey@mediatehawaii.org.