Thanks for giving: Man expresses gratitude to medical teams in holiday form

KAILUA-KONA — There will be few people more thankful on Thursday than Andrew Richard, who narrowly avoided losing his right leg as a result of a motorcycle crash nearly one year ago.

This holiday season, Richard is taking time to reach out in gratitude to the emergency responders who saved his limb, and with it his ability not only to walk, but to perhaps one day get back on his bike.

He’s already delivered holiday pies to his physical therapy team at Mana Physical Therapy in Waikoloa, and with the help of his son Hoku, Richard will drop off a ham and a turkey for the emergency medical technicians at the Hawaii Fire Department’s Station 6 in Captain Cook.

The same team that responded to his accident is pulling a shift on Thanksgiving Day.

“I’m walking, I’m happy and I’m thankful for the community’s help, especially the EMTs,” Richard said. “The first responders were there really fast.”

On the afternoon of Nov. 28, 2015, Richard rode home from a Toys for Tots event — a cause his bike club, the Honaunau Head Hunters, has supported religiously. Richard attempted to pass several cars, when one turned left unexpectedly. He hit the vehicle traveling upward of 40 mph.

Members of his club had to physically restrain Richard as he struggled to pull himself to his feet in the aftermath of the crash. But he finally acquiesced to their orders to remain still when he laid eyes on his mangled right leg.

He’d fractured his tibia/fibula in three places, his ankle was snapped and several of his toes were broken. The four EMTs who responded, many of whose names Richard still doesn’t even know, worked to reset his leg on the ride to Kona Community Hospital.

He described the sound of the process as “like chicken bones snapping.”

Later, he sat on a gurney listening to surgeons discuss the plan of action. They decided on amputation. Richard declined.

“Oh, no. You’re not cutting my leg off,” he said.

Roughly seven hours later, Richard came out of emergency surgery. He’s gone under the knife five times since then, as he’s moved from a wheelchair to a walker to crutches, and finally, to a boot.

Richard is still working through nerve damage from the knee down, but he’s optimistic he’ll be back atop the bike soon.

He said there are dozens of people to thank, from the EMTs and his physical therapists to medical teams at KCH and Alii Health Center. He said even his insurance specialist at UnitedHealthcare, Roxy Royce, has been integral to his recovery process.

Richard’s son, Hoku, helps him now as he is yet unable to return to his job as a mason and heavy equipment operator.

In the months after his accident, when he was completely debilitated, it was his daughter, Lahela Demello, and her mother, Rahma Demello, who assisted Richard daily until he could stand again on his own two feet.

“Sometimes, we take things for granted, but the little things for me are so difficult,” Richard said. “(For a while) I couldn’t even use the bathroom on my own.”

He described his appreciation for all those who proved crucial to his recovery as overwhelming.

A ham, a turkey and a handful of pies can’t express the depth of Richard’s thankfulness this Thanksgiving, but they’re a start.

“I’m just so grateful,” he said. “It really put life in perspective. I look at life a different way. It kind of opened up my eyes.”