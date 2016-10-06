Toxic herbicide bill pitched again

HILO — The latest attempt to decrease county use of toxic herbicides is making its way through a County Council committee.

Bill 245 was introduced during Tuesday’s Environmental Management Committee session by Kohala Councilwoman Margaret Wille.

A decision was postponed to the next committee meeting on Oct. 18 so that Wille could make changes to clarify language.

Last summer, Wille introduced a similar measure that would have banned usage of glyphosate, which is used in the herbicide Roundup, 2,4-Dichlorophenoxyacetic acid, atrazine, dioxin, picloram, bipyridinium, diphenyl ether and tyrosine breakdown products from thoroughfares, waterways and parks owned or maintained by the county.

That measure was withdrawn after not receiving enough committee support in original form; at the time, only three council members were willing to postpone the bill for additional work.

On Tuesday, several Kohala and Hamakua residents testified in support of the new bill.

“It’s sad that we have to keep coming and keep testifying begging for you to take care of us,” said Lisa Andrews.

“I’m thinking that you’re really not saving money when you spray and poison the environment; you’re actually sacrificing the health of the community,” said Henry Sutton.

A group of students from Kohala High School also testified in support.

The new bill contains much of the same language as before, some of which is “working at cross-purposes,” said Springer Kaye, program manager of the Big Island Invasive Species Committee.

Glyphosate is not permitted, for example, but herbicides bearing a “caution” rating (as opposed to a rating of “dangerous” or “warning”) are allowed. Roundup bears a “caution” rating.

The World Health Organization in March said that glyphosate is “probably carcinogenic.” A spokesman for Monsanto Inc., which manufactures Roundup, previously told the Tribune-Herald that glyphosate-based herbicides “have been safely used for 40 years and when used properly, is an important tool that helps … control weeds.”

Last year, the county Parks and Recreation Department conducted a pilot test for Avenger, an organic citrus-oil herbicide, to compare it to Roundup. Avenger costs more than three times as much as Roundup and requires more water usage to spray.

Parks and Recreation Director Clayton Honma said Tuesday that he was in favor of using a product that was safer than Roundup “to the environment and everything else,” but that because of the cost difference and the labor difference (Avenger requires twice as many applications), he could not support the bill in its current form.

Bill 71 also differs from previous versions in that it asks the director of the county Research and Development Department to begin researching alternative herbicide solutions in July of next year, with the ban itself to go into effect in July 2019.

“I’m trying to shift to the research and development people to (look for) alternatives,” Wille said. “We have to take action as a government entity.”

The additional time provided for a transition period drew support from fellow council members.

“I think this is a good starting point,” said South Kona/Ka‘u Councilwoman Maile David. “You’re now making it happen right now; you’re allowing administration, you’re allowing us, to actually work on this.”

“If the prohibition date is put out to 2019, who knows — the market might have already made that situation moot. And I hope so, that they come out with something better,” said Puna Councilman Daniel Paleka.