Travel-related case of Zika reported on Hawaii Island

KAILUA-KONA — A single imported case of Zika virus on Hawaii Island was confirmed by the state Department of Health’s Hawaii Island District Health Office and the County of Hawaii on Tuesday.

It marks the first travel-related case of Zika in Hawaii County this year confirmed by the DOH State Laboratories Division. The Hawaii resident has a history of recent travel to the South Pacific, and is past the point of being infectious to mosquitoes, officials said.

“The County of Hawaii is working with the Department of Health to take proactive steps to assess affected areas for mosquito activity, educate communities, and treat mosquito breeding sites,” said Civil Defense Administrator Ed Teixeira in a press release. “This event is a reminder that we all need to remain vigilant and take steps to prevent mosquito bites especially when traveling to affected areas worldwide, and eliminate mosquitoes by emptying standing water where they can breed.”

Hawaii has no locally acquired Zika cases at this time, and no mosquitoes are transmitting the disease within the state.

A DOH Vector Control team was sent to visit the individual’s residence and place of employment to survey the areas for mosquitoes, and treated any areas of concern to reduce mosquitoes and breeding sites. DOH continues to coordinate closely with its county partners to assure a targeted and efficient response.

Zika continues to spread in multiple regions across the world, and imported or travel-related cases are expected to increase this year. Travelers are advised to prevent infection while traveling by using repellent and by staying away from mosquitoes.

Info: www.fightthebitehawaii.com.