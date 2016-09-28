Tropical Storm Ulika churns southeast of Big Isle

HILO — It’s been almost a month since hurricanes Lester and Madeline skirted Hawaii Island, eventually being downgraded to tropical storms and not coming ashore.

But any thoughts one might have about an early end to hurricane season were dashed Tuesday as Tropical Depression 19-E organized overnight into Tropical Storm Ulika.

At 5 p.m. Friday, Ulika was 1,145 miles east-southeast of Hilo, packing maximum sustained winds of 65 mph and traveling northeast at 7 mph.

“It’s a little far out to know what’s going to happen … ,” Pete Donaldson, a forecaster for the National Weather Service, said Tuesday afternoon. “It’s almost a week away, so it’s too early to tell what sort of impact it’s going to have.

“It may affect us, but it’s heading to the northeast and it’s southeast of us, so it’s getting farther away. Before it could affect us, it would have to turn back towards the west, which it probably will do at some point. But then, it would probably be, like, Sunday before the remnant would be in the area of the islands.”

Ulika is expected to make a turn toward the north today and tonight and then veer west Thursday and gradually continue before weakening back into a tropical depression and ultimately into a remnant low-pressure system.

“It has been intensifying, and it’s probably going to do so for awhile, so it’ll get stronger before it starts to weaken,” Donaldson said. “In general, the systems, when you start to get into the fall, tend to be impacted more by upper level (low-pressure) troughs.”

He said Ulika also will lose steam when it runs into cooler waters on its northward path.

“People should be prepared for big surf, heavy rain and strong winds, but it’s a mistake to wait and see what the system’s going to do before you do that,” he said.

Hurricane season runs through November and Donaldson said residents should have their hurricane preparations in place regardless of what Ulika does.

