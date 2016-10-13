Unidentified pedestrian dies in Hilo traffic crash

An unidentified man has succumbed to his injuries after a vehicle-pedestrian crash in Hilo on Oct. 3. The man’s name is yet being withheld until police can confirm his identity and notify his family of the death.

Police received a call at 7:43 p.m. on the day of the crash. After investigation, they determined the man, who was not walking in a crosswalk, was struck by a 2007 Dodge pickup traveling south near the 500 block of Kilauea Avenue.

The pedestrian was transported to Hilo Medical Center before being flown to The Queen’s Medical Center in Honolulu. He was pronounced dead the following morning, Oct. 4, at 6:39 a.m. An autopsy confirmed he died of his injuries.

His was the 23rd traffic fatality on Hawaii Island in 2016, as compared to 16 deaths at the same point last year.

The driver of the vehicle was not hurt. Police say they don’t believe speed or alcohol played a role for the driver’s part in the crash. They do believe, however, that alcohol was a factor for the pedestrian.

Police request anyone who witnessed the crash contact Sergeant Clarence Davies at 961-2332 or by email at clarence.davies@hawaiicounty.gov.

Tipsters who wish to remain anonymous can call the islandwide Crime Stoppers at 961-8300. Crime Stoppers keeps all information confidential.