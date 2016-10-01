Visitors to Hawaii hit record for August, top 780,000 people

HONOLULU — The number of tourists visiting Hawaii hit a record for the month of August by topping 780,000 people.

The Hawaii Tourism Authority said Friday 3.1 percent more travelers came to the islands in August compared to the same month last year. It marked the 19th straight month of gains.

CEO George Szigeti says perpetuating Hawaiian culture and preserving Hawaii’s natural resources are key to maintaining the state’s record of success. He vowed to work together as an industry in the face of “relentless competition” from other destinations.

Visitors increased from the U.S. mainland and many foreign countries in August, but declined from Japan and Canada.

The agency says visitor spending rose more than 5 percent compared to the same month last year. It marked the third straight month of gains.