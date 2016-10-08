Waikoloa fifth graders get up close with dolphins

WAIKOLOA — At 10 years old, Shaniah Spear already knows she wants to be a marine biologist.

“I try to read as many books as she can,” she said.

Spear was among 41 fifth graders who had the chance to get face-to-face with marine life, literally, with Dolphin Quest at Hilton Waikoloa Village.

After learning about dolphins, whales and marine conservation, Spear said she wants everyone to understand how important dolphins are to the environment.

“Because they’re really sweet,” she added.

Dolphin Quest has been providing educational programs to Hawaii students since 1988, when the hotel first opened, said Cameron Dabney, regional education supervisor for Dolphin Quest.

The program holds classes for students of all ages throughout the school year with lessons tailored for the various age groups.

Younger students, said Dabney, learn basics about beach environments and marine lifecycles. Older students, such as those in attendance on Friday, learn about dolphins and whales.

The lessons are aligned with state and national science standards, making it easier for teachers to justify the field trip to their schools.

But in addition to learning the science, students also learn about conservation and how to be stewards of the ocean. That includes learning about trash that washes ashore and the effect litter can have on marine systems even after it breaks down to microscopic bits.

“We try to make sure each kid understands their impact on the world,” said Dabney.

Several of Spear’s classmates said they also enjoyed the trip.

“I was super excited,” said Lina Husek, also 10, after spending time in the water with Keo, one of the center’s dolphins. “I think dolphins are really cute.”

Husek called the trip a “once in a lifetime thing, so it’s a really special event.”

Like Spear, she said she wants people to take care of the environment they share with other animals.

“I hope that the trash will start to get better as people learn how cute they are,” she said

Dabney added that the program also incorporates physical elements, such as model dolphin skulls, whale teeth and baleen.

Kids then have the opportunity to get in the water and interact with one of Dolphin Quest’s coastal bottlenose dolphins.

“It’s even more impactful when you have a fun memory and can associate that with what you learned in the classroom,” said Dabney.

Dolphin Quest, Dabney said, gives out $10,000 in grants a year to school programs to help students come to the center from all over the island. She said the grants often help schools fund transportation from areas like Hilo, when getting kids across the island might otherwise be infeasible.

For teachers Mark Jeffryes and Ann Pervinkler, this was both their first time bringing students to Dolphin Quest.

Both teachers said that when they read about the program, they both felt it would be a great opportunity for students.

“I thought, ‘This’ll be a connection they’ll never forget,’” said Pervinkler.

Pervinkler said students had been learning about mammals such as dolphins and whales and studying about their intelligence.

“Today, they get to experience that,” she said. “They get to see that intelligence in action.”

Jeffryes said he also appreciated the “science in action,” and added it’s great that the school is able to partner with local businesses to give children the opportunity to learn.

“It’s nice to have an opportunity to learn in a different environment,” he said, adding that programs like Dolphin Quest open kids up to the idea that “the world is a classroom.”

“That’s one of our top outcomes,” added Jeffryes, “to create life-long learners.”