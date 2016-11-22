Wind advisory posted for Big Island

A wind advisory has been posted for areas of the Big Island through Tuesday night.

National Weather Service forecasters are calling for 25-30 mph winds with gusts exceeding 40 mph across downslopes and steep terrain. Exposed shorelines may also be affected.

The advisory covers the following cities: Kailua-Kona, Milolii, South Point, Pahala, Hilo, Volcano, Honokaa, Waimea and Waikoloa. It remains in effect until midnight.

Forecasters said falling tree branches could trigger power outages and flying debris could cause damage. They also cautioned drivers in high-profile vehicles that the winds may make driving difficult.