Woman charged with pair of car thefts

A woman was charged with auto theft after she was found driving one of the vehicles on Sept. 20 on Government Beach Road in Puna, police report.

Mandy Alicuben, 35, of Puna, was charged Thursday with two counts of unauthorized control of a propelled vehicle. She was also charged for an unrelated bench warrant alleging violating the terms of a deferred plea agreement.

On Sept. 14, a 51-year-old Honokaa man reported that he was talking with three people in a parking lot of a business in Honokaa town, when one of them entered his Nissan pickup truck and drove off. The vehicle was located and recovered the next day in the Hawaiian Paradise Park subdivision in Puna.

On Sept. 20, a 20-year-old Puna woman reported that someone took her Ford sedan from an Ainaloa subdivision home. The car was located the next day and Alicuben was arrested and taken to the Hilo police cellblock.

Officers from the Special Enforcement Unit determined that Alicuben was also responsible for taking the pickup truck from Honokaa.