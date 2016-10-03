Hurricane Matthew remains strong, threatens Florida

MIAMI — Hurricane Matthew showed some signs of weakening Sunday, but remains a major threat.

It was still a Category 4 hurricane, creeping up on the Caribbean with a long-range threat to sideswipe Florida.

The National Hurricane Center projected a northwestern turn, and then a north turn Sunday night.

Jamaica, Haiti and the Cuban provinces of Guantanamo, Santiago de Cuba, Holguin, Granma, and Las Tunas all remained under a hurricane warning.

In Guantanamo Bay, Cuba, U.S. military began evacuating military family and staff to Pensacola. Navy Captain David Culpepper, the base commander, told residents Saturday that they needed to prepare for the possibility of the base taking a direct hit from a Category 3 or 4 hurricane.

According to a Miami television report, Jamaican Prime Minister Andrew Holness said there will be evacuations but the Jamaica those evacuated would return to would be in better shape than after previous hurricanes.

“The marker for hurricane impact in recent times is Hurricane Gilbert and I was around then; I’m certain that Jamaica is much better prepared,” Holness said.

Haiti civil protection officials broadcast warnings of dangerous waves followed by storm surge. Boating along the southern coast was banned.