Recovering Clinton Returns to the Campaign Trail, Vowing New Approach

GREENSBORO, N.C. — A rested Hillary Clinton returned to the campaign trail here Thursday after three days of recovering at home from pneumonia, and vowed a different approach on the final stretch of the campaign, one more focused on her own positive vision for the country, rather than eviscerating her rival.

“I want to close my campaign focused on opportunities for kids and fairness for families,” Clinton said after she concluded her first rally back following a bout of pneumonia. “I want to give Americans something to vote for, not just against.”

The shift in tone felt striking after Clinton has spent months tearing town her Republican opponent, Donald Trump.

But with eight weeks until Election Day and tightening polls showing a majority of voters dislike and distrust her, aides said it was imperative that Clinton deliver a more uplifting message.

“From now until Nov. 8, everywhere I go I’m going to talk about my ideas for our country,” Clinton said, using the distraction of pneumonia to pivot to a message focused on children and families.

Next week, Clinton plans speeches aimed at how she would help young people and improve the economy, weaving in her own background as an advocate for children and as a first lady focused on women and families.

That focus was central in her address here at the University of North Carolina, where she took the stage to James Brown’s “I Got You (I Feel Good),” seeming rested and revived, eager to tell audience that her rare couple of days of downtime allowed her to “reconnect with what this whole campaign is about.”