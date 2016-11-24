Snow falls in November in Tokyo for first time in 54 years

TOKYO — Tokyo residents woke up Thursday to the first November snowfall in more than 50 years.

An unusually cold air mass brought wet snow to Japan’s capital. Above-freezing temperatures kept the snow from sticking in most places, though it did accumulate on sidewalks and cars in Tokyo’s far western suburbs.

Meteorologists forecast up to 1 inch would fall, and more in the mountains northwest of Tokyo.

The last time it snowed in central Tokyo in November was 1962.