2 rescued after canoe breaks in Maui waters

HONOLULU (AP) — A Wailuku couple has been helped to safety after their canoe broke apart in waters off Maui’s Keawakapu Beach.

Firefighters had responded to reports Saturday afternoon that the boat had started taking on water about a mile offshore.

A kayaker spotted the couple and helped bring the 56-year-old woman to shore.

Fire crews then located the kayaker as he was going back out to rescue the 55-year-old man. Firefighters assisted both men in getting back to shore with the broken canoe.

Officials determined that the couple had been making a downwind run when they got hit by a large wave, causing their canoe to break in two.

No one was injured during the incident.