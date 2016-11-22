Autopsies confirm murder-suicide of Kauai woman, ex-husband

HANAMAULU (AP) — Kauai police say a man shot and killed his ex-wife before killing himself.

Police say an autopsy performed Monday confirms Janese Singh died of multiple gunshot wounds. They say an autopsy confirms her ex-husband Juanito Singh died of a single, self-inflicted gunshot wound.

Police arrived at an apartment at Kalepa Village in Hanamaulu early Saturday and found Juanito Singh dead. Janese Singh was taken to Wilcox Hospital where she later died.

Police say the couple’s children are in Child Protective Services custody.