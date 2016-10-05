Contractor pays back wages, damages for Waikiki hotel work

HONOLULU (AP) — A Texas contractor has paid dozens of workers more than $370,000 in back wages and damages after failing to pay them for overtime performed during the renovation of a Hawaii hotel.

The U.S. Department of Labor said Tuesday R&R Construction Services Corp. of Houston paid 95 painters, carpenters and other workers more than $185,000 in unpaid overtime. The company paid the workers an equal amount in damages.

A phone call to a number for R&R Construction Services was not answered.

The workers were renovating the Maile Sky Court Hotel in Waikiki to reopen it as a Holiday Inn Express.

The department says the company misclassified the employees as independent contractors. It says the company paid the workers a fixed daily rate instead of for the hours they worked. The employees worked more than 40 hours a week.