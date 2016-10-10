Fines reduced for explosion at university lab

HONOLULU (AP) — Fines and violations related to a lab explosion that cost a researcher her arm are going to be lower than expected for the University of Hawaii.

The Honolulu Star-Advertiser reports (http://bit.ly/2e2p3D5) a settlement agreement was recently reached between the university and the Hawaii Occupational Safety and Health Division listing nine violations and over $69,000 in fines.

Officials from the two groups met after the division citied the university last month for 15 violations. Fines were expected to exceed $100,000.

The school has taken steps intended to prevent similar incidents in the future.

A new committee was established to promote safety at research laboratories.

University spokesman Dan Meisenzahl said officials are addressing remaining violations.

The March 16 explosion injured 29-year-old Thea Ekins-Coward as she was working as a postdoctoral fellow.