Hawaii Senate committees post hearing notices in Hawaiian

HONOLULU (AP) — Hearings notices for two Hawaii Senate committees will be posted in English and Hawaiian.

A Senate news release Wednesday says it’s an effort to recognize both of Hawaii’s official languages.

Senate President Ronald Kouchi says it reflects the Senate’s role and responsibility in showing respect for Hawaii’s host culture.

The Committee on Hawaiian Affairs and the Committee on Water and Land are piloting the initiative to post hearing notices in both languages.

The Senate Order of the Day has been posted in both languages since 2015.

Senate Majority Leader J. Kalani English says the initiative reflects the revitalization of Hawaiian language. He notes government operations were conducted in Hawaiian up to the 1920s.

In 1978, Hawaiian was recognized as an official language of Hawaii, along with English.