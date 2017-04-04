Maui mother facing deportation to Mexico granted reprieve
HONOLULU (AP) — A Maui mother facing deportation to Mexico is getting a reprieve while U.S. immigration officials consider her asylum case.
Tania Venegas turned herself in to immigration officials in Honolulu Tuesday after receiving a notice ordering her to report for deportation.
Her lawyer Clare Hanusz says she negotiated for Venegas to be released on $5,000 bond. Hanusz is asking immigration officials to reconsider deporting Venegas. Hanusz is asking that Venegas be allowed to remain in the United States because she fears an abusive ex-boyfriend in Mexico.
Hanusz says Venegas has lived on Maui since 2006 after overstaying a visa. Her deportation case has been pending since 2008.
The mother of three U.S.-born children was released later Tuesday after her U.S. citizen sister arrived with a check to pay the bond.
