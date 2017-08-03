Maui schools scrape together bus rides amid driver shortage

WAILUKU (AP) — A shortage of bus drivers on Maui has forced state officials to suspend bus rides for students at three schools and limit rides for students at one school.

Rides are suspended for students at Lahainaluna High School, Baldwin High School and Iao Intermediate schools. Officials are, however, offering students at these schools a free monthly Maui Bus youth pass.

At Maui High School, certain routes will be temporarily consolidated, which means longer wait times for students. Students will be provided a free school bus pass to start the year.

The drawbacks begin on the first day of school on Aug. 7.

They will remain in place until more drivers are hired. The state is offering increased pay and bonuses to potential drivers.