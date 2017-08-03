Maui schools scrape together bus rides amid driver shortage
WAILUKU (AP) — A shortage of bus drivers on Maui has forced state officials to suspend bus rides for students at three schools and limit rides for students at one school.
Rides are suspended for students at Lahainaluna High School, Baldwin High School and Iao Intermediate schools. Officials are, however, offering students at these schools a free monthly Maui Bus youth pass.
At Maui High School, certain routes will be temporarily consolidated, which means longer wait times for students. Students will be provided a free school bus pass to start the year.
The drawbacks begin on the first day of school on Aug. 7.
They will remain in place until more drivers are hired. The state is offering increased pay and bonuses to potential drivers.
Rules for posting comments
Comments posted below are from readers. In no way do they represent the view of Oahu Publishing Inc. or this newspaper. This is a public forum.
Comments may be monitored for inappropriate content but the newspaper is under no obligation to do so. Comment posters are solely responsible under the Communications Decency Act for comments posted on this Web site. Oahu Publishing Inc. is not liable for messages from third parties.
IP and email addresses of persons who post are not treated as confidential records and will be disclosed in response to valid legal process.
Do not post:
- Potentially libelous statements or damaging innuendo.
- Obscene, explicit, or racist language.
- Copyrighted materials of any sort without the express permission of the copyright holder.
- Personal attacks, insults or threats.
- The use of another person's real name to disguise your identity.
- Comments unrelated to the story.
If you believe that a commenter has not followed these guidelines, please click the FLAG icon below the comment.