Navy installs 2 more monitoring wells around Red Hill tanks

HONOLULU (AP) — The Navy says it has installed two more groundwater monitoring wells around its Red Hill fuel tanks.

The Navy began planning the additional wells after it detected a leak of 27,000 gallons from one tank in 2014.

Navy Region Hawaii says in a recent letter on its website it now has 12 monitoring wells around the tanks.

Red Hill includes 20 underground tanks the Navy uses to store fuel for military ships and aircraft. The tanks sit on an aquifer that supplies a quarter of the water consumed in urban Honolulu.

The Navy says it will install two more wells early next year.

The U.S. Environmental Protection Agency, Navy and other agencies will jointly host a public meeting on the Red Hill tanks on Oct. 6 at Moanalua Middle School.