New documents detail killings of Hawaii albatross

HONOLULU (AP) — Investigators have released new details about the deaths of at least 15 federally protected seabirds at a Hawaii nature reserve.

State and federal investigators say the Laysan albatross killings at the Kaena Point Natural Area Reserve in December 2015 caused more than $200,000 in damage. Seventeen nests were also destroyed, Hawaii News Now reported Tuesday.

Documents filed in Circuit Court reveal details from a U.S. Fish and Wildlife investigation.

The agency determined one of the birds was killed with a pellet gun while another was bludgeoned to death. Several birds reportedly had their lower limbs cut off.

Cathy Goeggel, president of Animal Rights Hawaii, called the incident “absolutely appaling.”

“It was just out of control,” Goeggel said. “Why would they harm an albatross sitting on a nest?”

Christian Gutierrez has pleaded not guilty to animal cruelty charges in connection with the case. Two juveniles are also facing charges.

Myles Breiner, who is Gutierrez’s lawyer and recently filed the court documents, said his client is being unfairly targeted.

A hearing in the case was scheduled for Thursday.