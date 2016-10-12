Officials investigate fatal fall at Oahu shopping mall

HONOLULU (AP) — Authorities are investigating the collapse of a metal railing at Honolulu’s Ala Moana Center that led to the death of a 21-year-old man and left another critically injured.

Nicholas Freitas of Honolulu died after falling down several floors Sunday, and the other 21-year-old man remains in critical condition. Police said both victims had been leaning on the railing when it gave way.

The city Department of Permitting and Planning and the police department are investigating the incident.

Ala Moana Center General Manager Francis Cofran said the center is cooperating with both investigations and working to get an assessment of all railings on the property.

“Based on the findings, we will make any necessary improvements to ensure a safe environment for everyone that visits Ala Moana Center,” Cofran said in a Tuesday statement. “The safety and welfare of our customers and employees is a matter that we take very seriously and always address as a priority.”

Cofran expressed condolences “to the families and all those affected by this tragic event.”

The railing that collapsed Sunday was in an older section of the state’s largest shopping center, which recently completed a 650,000-square-foot expansion of its Ewa Wing. The center has more than 340 stores and restaurants.