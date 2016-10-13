Parents sue child care center operators after baby’s death

HONOLULU (AP) — Parents of a 6-month-old girl who died from complications of hyperthermia are suing the operators of an Ewa Beach day care center for negligence.

Troy Wurtz and Wendy Umipeg-Wurtz filed a lawsuit earlier this week in state court against Ronessa and Zachary Campogan, who they say owned and operated Aloha Made Child Care at their home.

The Honolulu Star-Advertiser reports the lawsuit says baby Zoe died July 2015 hours after her father dropped her off at Aloha Made Child Care.

The lawsuit says Zoe died after she was left zipped up in a full-length jumpsuit while sitting in an insulated car seat in a hot room.

The Campogans couldn’t be reached for comment.

The lawsuit says Ronessa Campogan relinquished her family child care license after a state investigation.