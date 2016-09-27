Plea change canceled in UH Stevie Wonder concert blunder

HONOLULU (AP) — A man accused of scamming the University of Hawaii of $200,000 for a Stevie Wonder concert that never happened is no longer planning to change his plea.

Marc Hubbard was scheduled to change his plea Tuesday. But court records show there will instead be a pretrial conference scheduled for next week.

He pleaded not guilty in 2013 to a wire fraud charge.

Authorities say the North Carolina concert promoter claimed he had connections to secure Wonder for an athletics fundraiser. The school paid a $200,000 deposit, began selling tickets and then learned neither Wonder nor his representatives authorized a show.

The incident was dubbed “Wonder Blunder.”

Court records say Hubbard pleaded guilty in South Carolina and New York to wire fraud and conspiracy charges. He’s also facing sentencing in Pennsylvania.