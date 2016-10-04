Promoter pleads guilty in university concert scam in Hawaii

HONOLULU (AP) — A North Carolina concert promoter has pleaded guilty to defrauding the University of Hawaii of $200,000 by promising to produce a Stevie Wonder fundraising concert that never happened.

Marc Hubbard pleaded guilty Tuesday to wire fraud in federal court in Honolulu, saying he lied about his ability to secure Wonder for a concert.

In 2012, the university paid the $200,000 deposit, began selling tickets and then learned neither Wonder nor his representatives had authorized a show.

Thousands of tickets had to be refunded, causing embarrassment for the school and prompting investigations.

As part of a plea deal, prosecutors will recommend that Hubbard’s sentence run concurrently with the sentence he receives for a similar case in Pennsylvania.

He’s scheduled to be sentenced in Pennsylvania next week and in Hawaii on Feb. 16.