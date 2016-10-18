Retired state Supreme Court justice named to police panel

HONOLULU (AP) — Retired Hawaii Supreme Court Associate Justice Steve Levinson has been appointed to serve on the Honolulu Police Commission.

The Honolulu Star-Advertiser reports (http://bit.ly/2epq2cK ) that the appointment made by Honolulu Mayor Kirk Caldwell still needs approval from the City Council. If confirmed, Levinson would replace current chairman of the seven-member panel Ron Taketa.

Levinson was a Hawaii Circuit Court judge before serving on the state’s high court from 1992 to 2008.

He has been a director with the state chapter of the American Civil Liberties Union since 2009.

Levinson was the justice who wrote the 1993 opinion in the Baehr v. Lewin case, which said the state needed to show a compelling interest for denying marriage licenses to same sex couples.