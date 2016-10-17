Shopping center cited for rusted railing at fatal fall

HONOLULU (AP) — A shopping center that was the site of a fatal railing collapse will face fines if it does not make improvements.

Inspectors found evidence of rust in the area of the collapse at Ala Moana Center.

Department of Planning and Permitting acting director Art Challacombe said evidence points to a safety issue.

A notice of violation gives the center’s owner 30 days to act.

Fines would start at $100 if the company does nothing, adding $100 for each day beyond the deadline.

General manager Francis Cofran said in a statement that the center will comply with the city’s requirements in a timely manner.

Cofran said structural engineering firm Desman Design Management is assessing all of the property’s railings.

One person died and another was critically injured in the collapse.