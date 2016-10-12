Stabbing leaves boy dead, woman critically injured

HONOLULU (AP) — Honolulu police have arrested a suspect in connection with an apartment stabbing that left a 5-year-old boy dead and a 29-year-old woman in critical condition.

Waiser Walter was arrested after the Monday stabbing for investigation of murder and attempted murder.

Police had responded to the apartment to a report of an argument before later receiving a call about the stabbing.

Police say they arrived to find the suspect armed and were able to get him to surrender his weapon.

The boy was found with multiple stab wounds to the chest. An Emergency Medical Services report says the child suffered cardiac arrest and was taken to a hospital, where he died.

The female victim remains hospitalized in critical condition.

Family members identified the victims as Jeremiah Roke and his aunt, Jenni Roke. They said the 26-year-old suspect was Jenni Roke’s brother and that he lived with the victims in the apartment.