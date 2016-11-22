State proposal would cut bed space for homeless shelters

HONOLULU (AP) — Eight Hawaii homeless shelters predict they will lose more than 660 beds combined under spacing changes proposed by the state Department of Human Services.

The changes would require shelters to designate at least 10 cubic feet for each sleeping area. Other proposed rule changes would require 50 percent of clients at emergency shelters to move out within 30 days, and half of them would have to go into permanent housing, The Honolulu Star-Advertiser reported (http://bit.ly/2f1cJTw).

Directors from the eight shelters, including one on Maui and another on Hawaii Island, met last week to discuss their concerns with the changes, which include limited bed space and having to force people out when they’re not ready.

Waikiki Health’s Next Step Shelter in Kakaako would lose 100 of its 230 beds if it were required to increase each client’s space to 10 cubic feet from 6 cubic feet.

“Where are those 100 people going to go?” asked Jason Espero, the shelter’s director. “Let us figure out the best way to run our shelters. There’s a lot of micromanaging going on.”

The eight shelter operators have enough beds for a total of 1,841 people. They estimate that DHS’ proposed changes could force them to reduce that number to 1,179.

“If we lose 662 beds, you’re going to see a lot more people on the street,” said Connie Mitchell, IHS’ executive director. “Those 662 people are in beds right now, and certainly people will have to leave if these rules are enforced. We also agree we want to move people through faster and get people into permanent housing faster. But many of these proposals are unreasonable. We are very much in line with being willing to be held responsible and make our shelters more attractive to people. But our policymakers aren’t in a position to tell us how to do it better.”

The state’s proposed rules are intended to increase safety and make shelters more welcoming. But Darryl Vincent, chief operating officer for U.S. VETS, said the rules might not be the best way to make those changes happen.

“We serve people in masses and there are concerns about safety,” Vincent said. “When you put people together, there’s a potential for danger. We acknowledge that. We’re saying we agree with you. But we need to be careful about how we address that.”

Other rules proposed by DHS would prohibit contact between adults and children in dining areas, common areas, bathrooms and sleeping areas. This would require shelters to build new facilities with money they don’t have, Espero said.

“Under these proposals,” he said, “several shelters will no longer be able to serve families and kids.”

DHS is accepting feedback on the changes, which could go into effect as soon as February.