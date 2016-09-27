UH-Manoa sees spike in drug-related offenses

HONOLULU — A new report shows most crime at the University of Hawaii’s Manoa campus went down in 2015 from the previous year, but the number of drug-related violations jumped nearly 20 percent.

The findings of the university’s annual security and fire safety report were released Friday, The Honolulu Star-Advertiser reported.

The university recorded declines in liquor law violations, forcible sex offenses and motor vehicle thefts from 2014 to 2015.

During the same period, drug violations that resulted in disciplinary action increased from 417 to 509, marking the second consecutive year the number of cases has gone up. All but seven of the drug violations occurred in residence halls.

Liquor law violations declined to 884 in 2015 from 932 in 2014, while vehicle thefts dropped to 32 from 41, according to the report.

The Manoa campus saw an increase in the number of burglaries, with 12 last year and nine the year before. But the total number of cases for both years combined still remained far below the annual average of 62 burglary cases reported between 2011 and 2013.

According to the UH-Manoa Department of Public Safety, the number of forcible sex offenses declined to six in 2015 from eight in 2014. However, within that category the number of rape cases grew from two to three and the number of fondling incidents declined from six to three. The subcategories of sex offenses were introduced in 2014.

There were no reports of aggravated assaults on campus last year, down from one in 2014 and five in 2013, the report states.

The campus’ domestic violence, dating violence and stalking cases remained relatively stable from 2014 to 2015.

The university’s flagship campus had more than 18,800 students in fall 2015.