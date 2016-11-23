HVO scientists report 2 a new breakouts from 61g lava flow

Hawaiian Volcano Observatory scientists reported a new breakout from the 61g flow near the base of the pali Wednesday morning.

It is the second new breakout since 8:40 a.m. Monday.

On Monday, the scientists recorded a new breakout from the upper part of the 61g flow on the east flank of Puu Oo. That breakout also remained active Wednesday morning and continued to send flows south and northeast.

In addition, the 61g lava flow continues to flow into the ocean at Kamokuna on Kilauea Volcano’s south coast. The activity is reportedly concentrated on the eastern side of the delta, which is showing prominent cracks in the surface that could suggest instability and an increased potential for larger collapse events.

Scientists said the breakouts do not pose a threat to nearby communities.