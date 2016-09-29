Lava flow continues to dazzle

Kilauea Volcano continues to erupt at its summit and at the Puu Oo vent on its East Rift Zone, U.S. Geological Survey Hawaiian Volcano Observatory scientists reported Thursday.

At the summit, the lava lake surface was about 115 feet below the floor of Halemaumau Crater Thursday morning, down slightly from 112 feet on Wednesday evening, scientists said.

Summit tiltmeters continue to record deflationary tilt that began early Tuesday. Summit seismicity is at typical levels this morning, while volcanic tremor amplitudes continued to fluctuate in association with lava lake spattering.

Meanwhile, the 61G lava flow continues to flow into the sea at Kamokuna. The flow poses no threat to nearby communities, the USGS said. Active breakouts have occurred on the coastal plain about 1.2 miles inland from ocean entry during the past week.

Visitors are still cautioned there are significant hazards besides walking on uneven surfaces and around unstable, extremely steep sea cliffs. Venturing too close to an ocean entry exposes you to flying debris created by the explosive interaction between lava and water. Also, the new land created is unstable because it is built on unconsolidated lava fragments and sand.