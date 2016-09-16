ATM at Ohio school doles out next best thing to cash: pizza

CINCINNATI — A newly installed ATM at an Ohio university is doling out the next best thing to money — pizza.

Xavier University in Cincinnati has partnered with a French company to install the first Pizza ATM in North America.

The company, Paline, said the machine will hold 70 pizzas at once. Each medium-sized pizza costs $9 or $10, depending on toppings.

Customers will be able to use a touchscreen to select a pizza, which will be heated for several minutes, placed in a cardboard box and ejected through a slot.

Paline said the pizza dispensers have been in Europe for 14 years. They’re typically in small towns, at gas stations or pizzerias.