Michigan quintuplets work first jobs together at McDonald’s

POTTERVILLE, Mich. — Three 18-year-old brothers and their two 18-year-old sisters have landed their first jobs, together, at a McDonald’s in Michigan.

The nonidentical quintuplets say they can usually get through a working day without any customers recognizing they are siblings.

MLive reports that Leith, Logan and Lucas Curtis all work in the kitchen at the restaurant in Potterville, near Lansing. Lauren Curtis works at the front counter and drive-through, and Lindsey Curtis handles the lobby.

Lucas and Lauren Curtis began working at the McDonald’s a year ago. Leith Curtis signed up in March, and Lindsay and Logan Curtis joined two months later.

Restaurant manager Jennifer Walters said the five siblings are great for business because they learned their jobs quickly and work well together.