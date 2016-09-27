Annual October Fall Festival returns to Kohala Oct. 8

KOHALA — Kohala Mountain Educational Farm is bringing back the annual Pumpkin Patch Fall Festival to the delight of children and adults alike each weekend beginning Oct. 8 and continuing through 30.

From 10 a.m.-5 p.m. each Saturday and Sunday, visitors can wander through the corn maze and go on hayrides. Children will fancy the pony rides, jump pad, duck race, carnival games, face painting and petting zoo. A popular activity returning from past years is corn husk doll making, with weaving traditions unique to Hawaii.

Most important in preparation for Halloween is the “U-pick” pumpkin patch. “U-pick” flowers are also available. Food vendors will offer a variety of prepared foods and beverage options.

The farm is open to the public. Activities are priced between $2-$9, with an average of $5 per activity. Entry to the farm and parking is free.

The farm is located on Kohala Mountain Road at mile marker 12.5.

Info: 937-7432