Kamuela Farmers Market, Blue Zones Project plan National Farmers Market Week celebration

WAIMEA — During National Farmers Market week, Kamuela Farmers Market will pay tribute to patrons with a Customer Appreciation Day from 7:30 a.m.-1 p.m. Aug. 12. The celebration will pay homage to local farmers markets that serve as anchors across communities, positively influencing health and well-being, as well as customers for their support.

Customer appreciation promotions and activities will include a free fresh local fruit bowl to the first 200 patrons at the Blue Zones Project booth, while supplies last. Patrons can also get a face painting by CynthiArtistry from 9 a.m.-noon. A Future Market Vendor Keiki Lemonade Stand, serving fresh Red Barn lemonade, will also be available. Live Music will be performed by Mikey Fiyah from 7:30-11 a.m. There will also be free admission to the Paniolo Heritage Museum.

Farmers markets result in more viable regional economies and local farm businesses, increased access to fresh, nutritious food and stronger social networks that help keep communities healthy and connected.

Info: Go to www.Kamuelafarmersmarket.com or email kamuelafarmersmarket@gmail.com