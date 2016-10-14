Preserving community culture

WAIMEA — Residents and visitors will have a rare opportunity to learn more about Waimea through mele and the Hawaiian language at two workshops and a concert next week at a two-day event called HO’OLA.

Waimea’s own Larry Kimura will be the master behind the story at all three events with a Nani Waimea Ku’u One Hanau — beautiful Waimea, my birth land — theme. An associate professor of Hawaiian language and Hawaiian studies at University of Hawaii at Hilo, he is often described as the “grandfather” of Hawaiian language revitalization in modern Hawaii.

Among Kimura’s most notable work, he was co-founder of the nonprofit Aha Punana Leo that established the first Hawaiian medium preschools in the 1980s, a cornerstone in language revitalization efforts. He spent 20 years creating audio documentation of the last native Hawaiian language speakers that have provided a vital connection for modern speakers.

The HO’OLA events are sponsored by Ka Ua Paliloa, the parent organization of Punana Leo o Waimea preschool and Alo Kehau o ka ‘Aina Mauna elementary school.

The first workshop will be held on Oct. 21 from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. at Anna Ranch. Attendees can choose from two of four sessions led by Kimura and various musicians that focus on the Hawaiian language, Waimea’s tie with Queen Emma and Maunakea, wild cattle and the work of the paniolo, and early haole connections in the history of Waimea’s families. He will also share archived stories and recorded interviews he has done with residents from his personal collection.

“Our first enrollment was for teachers and now we’re opening it up to residents who may be interested in an intimate learning experience with Kimura,” said Pua Lincoln, president of Ka Ua Paliloa. “It’s a rare opportunity to learn from him because usually you would have to be in a high level language class at University of Hawaii at Hilo or in the graduate or doctorate program. This workshop will be for residents at all levels, even those who don’t know the language at all.”

On Oct. 22, an abbreviated, talk-story version of the workshop will be held at Kahilu Theatre from 9 a.m.-noon.

That night, a community concert will be held at the theater in honor of Kimura and his work. The show will include performances of Hawaiian music by Kainani Kahaunale and Lito Arkangel, as well as Kihei Nahale, Sean Naleimaile and Kamakoa Lindsey-Asing from Project Kuleana, to share mele with ties to Waimea.

“These charity events are a huge leap from our past school fundraisers but we wanted to give the community the opportunity to engage in the language and understand how important it is to us and where we’re from,” Lincoln said. “One of the reasons the indigenous language is still alive after almost dying in the 1970s is largely because of Larry. We want to honor him, and for him to know how much we appreciate him.”

Ivy McIntosh, a parent and board member for both schools, is also grateful for all that Kimura has done for Waimea.

“He has made big contributions as a musician and to our school and cause,” she said. “He gave us our name for Alo Kehau and the parents group. He’s very imprinted in our program and has been there every step of the way.”

Lincoln added, “His legacy is for language to continue to thrive in his community.”

The full-day workshop at Anna Ranch is $50 per person. The morning workshop at Kahilu Theater is $10 per person, with an Oct. 17 deadline. Concert tickets are $35 or $40 per person, and include a locally sourced pupu and dessert.

Anna Ranch workshop registration: Call Maluhia O’Donnell at 885-7166 or email maluhia@ahapunanaleo.org

Kahilu Theatre workshop or concert tickets: www.kauapaliloa.org or call 885-7166