Sweat and tears

HAWI — At a dedication ceremony on Thursday, eight families were feeling especially proud.

On Sept. 30, construction was completed on their homes that began nearly eight months earlier on Feb. 12. The first-time home owners already knew their new neighbors pretty well, having spent hundreds of hours together building eight homes together.

Following the event, they eagerly moved in.

Kumakua 2B is the fourth phase in a mutual self-help housing project in Hawi run by Hawaii Island Community Development Corporation. Groundbreaking began in 2010 on the subdivision that now includes 41 homes.

“It took us about one month to build each house,” said Keola Kiyuna, construction supervisor for the project. “I’m a recipient of self-help and built my own house back in 2004 under the supervision of Dennis Delphine in Mountain View. After we completed our house I was asked to be a supervisor assistant, so I worked for HICDC for about two and a half years on four projects. I owe a lot of credit to Dennis for how he’s trained and mentored me. This is actually my first solo project. The families here in Kohala are very hard working and dedicated.”

Through the self-help program, HICDC begins with land acquisition, financing, subdivision development and recruitment. They then work with low-income families on mortgage qualification and subsidized loans.

Construction of the homes is a team effort under the organization’s terms and conditions of “sweat equity.”

“It is a program requirement that the families work alongside each other to build the homes under the guidance and supervision of a construction supervisor provided by HICDC,” said Terri Ferreira, HICDC coordinator and supervisor who has led the Hawi project since it began. “All licensed work, such as plumbing and electrical, is subbed out to licensed contractors. The families are essentially the carpenters.”

All of the participants received instruction in home construction, use of power and hand tools, safety and home ownership by HICDC staff members.

The nonprofit corporation bought the land in 2005.

“HICDC decided to develop the subdivision after the United Church of Christ Foundation informed us they had this parcel in Kohala and asked if there was anything we could do with it,” Ferreira said.

Each home is 1,228 square feet, excluding the garage, with three bedrooms and two full baths. The average cost for the individual house and lot was $305,000, at a 3.25 percent interest rate.

“We’re very happy to have our house completed,” Alicia Veloria said, a new owner in the subdivision who moved in on Thursday with her partner, Aaron Perez, and four children following the ceremony. “Everyone worked together. With Keola guiding us we learned a lot. Some days were difficult, especially when we were building from the frame up in the hot sun during the summer. It took a lot of hard work. There were other days where it was pouring rain. About 10 family members also pitched in on the construction at any given time when they had time.”

Most of the houses have scenic views.

“We can see the ocean from our house, and on a clear day, Maui,” she said.

Families seeking affordable housing apply well in advance. Perez did so four or five years earlier.

“HICDC has a waiting list of applicants,” Ferreira said. “When a project becomes available we contact families in order of application date, and process their applications as they are received.”

Financing for the homes was provided by USDA Rural Development through its 502 subsidized mortgages and by the County of Hawaii through the HOME Investment Partnership Program. Funding for HICDC’s technical assistance was provided through a USDA Rural Development Section 523 grant.

The Kumakua 2B Mutual Self Help Housing Project is the 31st mutual self-help housing project administered by HICDC on the Big Island. The completion of the subdivision brings the total number of self-help homes constructed under its supervision to 311.

The nonprofit corporation is run by a board of directors comprised of concerned Hawaii County residents.