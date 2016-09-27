Waikoloa Resort’s second grand entrance

WAIKOLOA — After nearly nine months of construction, a second entrance into Waikoloa Resort opened this week. The purpose is to provide greater convenience for residents, visitors, employees and vendors in and out of the 1,350-acre resort.

“The Waikoloa Master Plan always included south and north intersections,” said Scott Head, vice president of Resort Operations for Waikoloa Land Co. “In a lot of ways, its opening symbolizes the completion of an incredible plan envisioned over 45 years ago.”

The new entrance, located on the west side of the existing Waikoloa Road/Queen Kaahumanu Highway intersection, was funded by Hilton Grand Vacations, which built it as part of its continued expansion at Waikoloa Beach Resort.

“With Waikoloa’s ever-growing popularity, especially during major events the resort hosts, it will have a positive impact on commute times in and out of the resort and along the Kohala Coast,” Head said. “The second entrance will especially be convenient for team members and guests of Kings’ Land by Hilton Grand Vacations timeshare development.”

Roadway boards announcing the new entrance opening were first posted along Queen Kaahumanu Highway on Sept. 22.