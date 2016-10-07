Agricultural leaders to host Sheep and Goat Expo

Residents can learn valuable tips from sheep and goat producers and agricultural leaders at a special event hosted by Hawaii Sheep and Goat Association on Oct. 15 at Waimea Civic Center.

Beginning at 8:30 a.m., presentations will be given by Big Island Goat Dozers, Hawaii Island Goat Dairy, Hawaii Homegrown Wool Co. and Veterinarian Associates, among others.

The cost to attend the workshop is $50 per person, including a ticket to raffle, a lamb and chevon lunch and more than one year membership in the Association.

Info: Call (541)401-8797, email bsheep234@yahoo.com or go to www.hsga.net/event